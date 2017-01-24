Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, January 24th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Eric Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

- Ellie (Helen) Gillespie, Sandymount, Dublin, and late of Glencolmcille

- Rose Speller (née Earley), Toreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Peter O’Donnell, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny/Glenfinn

- Mary Stewart, Flat Roof, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Baby Skye May Ritchie, Creevin, Mountcharles

- Anita McGee, Derryloughan, Doochary

- Anna Doherty, Greencastle and Derry

- Michael McCusker, Pettigo

- Mary “May” Harron, Laghey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eric Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham.

House private, family and neighbours only.

Removal from his residence at 2pm on Thursday, January 26th, for service at 2.30pm in Ray Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy, or any family member.



The death has taken place of Ellie (Helen) Gillespie, Sandymount Dublin and late of Glencolmcille, who died peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Much loved sister of Una, Kate and the late Máire. She will be greatly missed by her family, brother-in-law Helmut; nephews Donal and Colum; niece Ciara; grandnieces and grandnephews Charlotte, Ted, Inga and Finn; relatives, especially Jeanann, Aleana and Adam; and friends.

Removal on Wednesday, January 25th, to the Church of St. Columba, Glencolmcille, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 26th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island. Rose passed away peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond. Deeply regretted by her daughters Rosemary, Arranmore Island, and Linda, Carrowbeg, Kilkelly, Co Mayo; sons-in-law Rod and Graham; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother Andrew; sister Philomena; sister-in-law Mary; brother-in-law John; nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter O'Donnell, Sentry Hill, Letterkenny, formerly of Glenfin. He was a retired nurse St. Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Alice (née McDermott) and son Raymond. Deeply regretted by his sons Dessie and Martin, daughter Marie, grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Peter's remains will repose at his home from 4pm today, Tuesday 24th Jan. Funeral from there on Thursday morning, 26th Jan., going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Motor Neuron Association c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director. Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Stewart, Flat Roof, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 1pm today, Tuesday, January 24th, going to her late residence.

Funeral service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore at 12 noon on Thursday, January 26th, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Bridget’s Ward, Liver Transplant Unit, St Vincent’s Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

The death has taken place of Baby Skye May Ritchie, 10 days old, at Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin. Daughter of Samantha McElhinney and John James Ritchie, Creevin, Mountcharles. House strictly private.

Funeral service in St. John's Church, Inver, at 12.30pm on Wednesday. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the cardiac unit, Crumlin, and Ronald McDonald House c/o any family member. All enquiries to George Irwin funeral directors, Donegal town, on 086 8697 305.

The death has taken place of Anita McGee, late of Derryloughan, Doochary.

Her remains will leave The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 4pm today, Tuesday, to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, at 5pm to repose overnight. No wake at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.



The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Anna Doherty, late of Greencastle and formerly of Creggan Road, Derry.

Removal Monday, 23rd January, at 1.30pm from Collins Funeral Premises, 1, Dunailainn, Culdaff going to the residence of her daughter Kathleen and Gerry Gill, Church Ark, Greencastle.

Funeral on Wednesday 25th of January at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital, c/o any family member, or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.

The death has occurred of Michael McCusker, late of Belault, Pettigo.

Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo, for 7pm. His Requiem Mass is on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Mary ‘May’ Elizabeth Harron, late of Carrick West, Laghey.

Removal on Monday, January 23rd at 7.30pm from the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon to her late residence. Reposing on Tuesday from 11am to 11pm. House private on morning of funeral. Removal on Wednesday to Laghey Parish Church for 2.30pm service. Burial afterwards in Drumholm Graveyard. Donations, if so desired, to Laghey Parish Church.



