Donegal deaths, Sunday evening, January 22, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



The death has taken place of Teresa Doherty, Ourt, Gleneely.

Removal from her late residence on Monday, at 10.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan for requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has taken place of Anita McGhee, beloved wife of Paddy, of Derryloughan, Doochary.

Her remains will leave The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 4pm on Tuesday, to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, at 5pm to repose overnight. No wake at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Órán Nibbs, age 7 years, of Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his home on Monday the 23rd of January at 10.30am for Mass of the Angels at 11am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Carrigans Cemetery, Maugherow, Co. Sligo.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Charlie Mc Clafferty funeral directors, Churchill, Letterkenny on 0749137018.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny formerly Dublin.

The funeral was on Sunday, January 22nd, at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Cremation on Monday 23rd January in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the RNLI c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Letterkenny.

House private please.

