Donegal deaths, Sunday morning, January 22, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Órán Nibbs, Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny

- Annie Mc Fadden, (Annie-Paddy-Gracie) Meenderreygamph, Gweedore

- Patrick ‘Patsy’ Gallen, Killygordon

- Bernard Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

- Kathleen Devlin, Clonmany

- Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

- John Harkin, Ray, Falcarragh

- Patricia Shovlin, 20 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

- Mickey Gallagher, formerly Mondooey, Manorcunningham

- Patrick Joseph Rooney, known as Josie, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.



Órán Nibbs, Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Órán Nibbs, age 7 years, of Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny.

Órán's remains will repose at his home from 12 noon to 8pm on Saturday the 21st of January and from 12 noon to 8pm on Sunday the 22nd of January.

Funeral from there on Monday the 23rd of January at 10.30am for Mass of the Angels at 11am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Carrigans Cemetery, Maugherow, Co. Sligo.

Family time please from 8pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Charlie Mc Clafferty funeral directors, Churchill, Letterkenny on 0749137018.

Annie Mc Fadden, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Annie Mc Fadden, (Annie-Paddy-Gracie) Meenderreygamph Gweedore at Aras, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 22nd January, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. House private until 10am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Aras, Gweedore c/o any family member.

Bernard Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Bernard Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Remains will leave his residence today, Sunday, January 22nd, for Requiem Mass at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please throughout the wake.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Motor Neurone Disease c/o any family member

Patrick ‘Patsy’ Gallen, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Gallen, late of

Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Austin Mc Govern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving from there today, Sunday (Jan 22nd) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Kathleen Devlin, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Kathleen Devlin, late of Altahalla, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at the residence of Phonsie Devlin, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Removal today, Sunday, 22nd Jan, at 11am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital. House private please from 10pm till 11am.

Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny formerly Dublin.

Remains will repose at St Conal’s Hospital Chapel on Saturday 21st Jan from 2.30pm with removal at 4.30pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 12 noon Mass today, Sunday 22nd Jan.

Cremation on Monday 23rd Jan. in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the RNLI c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Letterkenny.

House private please.



John Harkin, Ray, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Nursing Unit, Falcarragh of John Harkin, Ray Falcarragh.

Removal from the Nursing Unit on Saturday the 21st at 6.15pm going to Finnian’s church Falcarragh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Patricia Shovlin, 20 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor, Convoy of Patricia Shovlin, 20 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny and formerly of Summy, Portnoo. Retired Nurse Letterkenny University Hospital.

Patricia’s remains reposing at her late home in Hawthorn Heights.

Funeral from there today, Sunday the 22nd going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the family plot in Kilclooney Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Brindley Manor Residence Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Mickey Gallagher, formerly Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Mickey Gallagher, formerly Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at the home of his nephew, Liam Gibson, 260 Ray, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there this morning, January 22nd at 11.15am going to St Columba’s church Drumoghil for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.



Patrick Joseph Rooney, known as Josie, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has taken place, at his home, of Patrick Joseph Rooney, known as Josie, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.

Funeral mass at 11.30am today, Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Our Lady’s Hospital patient comfort fund, c/o Murphy & Fox funeral directors, Manorhamilton.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.