Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, evening, January 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Pat Slevin, Ballyshannon

- George Quinn,Stranorlar

- Martin Curran, Letterkenny



Pat Slevin, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from the home at 11.15am Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo c/o Patsy McCauley, funeral director or any family member.



George Quinn,Stranorlar

The death has occurred of George Quinn,Trenamullin, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his daughter and son-in-law Anne and Tony O'Meara's residence at 5 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar, from 7pm today, Sunday.

Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Martin Curran, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martin Curran, Port Road, Letterkenny, retired Garda Síochána and formerly Salahoona, Spiddal, County Galway.

Reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.