Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, January 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Jennie Brogan, Donegal town

The death has occurred taken place of Jennie Brogan, The Mullins, Donegal town.

Peacefully at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass today, Sunday, at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in The Old Abbey graveyard, Donegal town. House strictly private, please.

Martin Curran, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martin Curran, Port Road, Letterkenny, retired Garda Síochána and formerly Salahoona, Spiddal, County Galway.

Reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Gallagher, Meenacally

The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Meenacally, Donegal. Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private until 5pm Saturday evening, please.

Patrick Joseph (Josie) Bradley, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Patrick Joseph (Josie) Bradley, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill for burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. House private please. Family, neighbours and friends are welcome.

Harry Blake, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Harry Blake late of 50 Upper Main St., Letterkenny.

Funeral today, Sunday at St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stony Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

