Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, January 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Gallagher, Meenacally

- Patrick Joseph (Josie) Bradley, Ballybofey

- Christy McDyre, Middlesex and Glenties

- Frances McLaughlin, Letterkenny/Dublin

- Charles McGlynn, Cloghan

- WP Curran, Letterkenny/Dublin

- Harry Blake, Letterkenny

- Mary Orr, Newtoncunninaghm

Mary Gallagher, Meenacally



The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Meenacally, Donegal. Reposing at her home from 5pm this evening, Saturday. Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private until 5pm Saturday evening, please.

Patrick Joseph (Josie) Bradley, Ballybofey



The death has taken place of Patrick Joseph (Josie) Bradley, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill for burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. House private please. Family, neighbours and friends are welcome.

Christy McDyre, Middlesex and Glenties



The death has taken place of Christy McDyre, 19 Cranmer Close, East Cote, Middlesex and formerly of Derries, Kilraine, Glenties.

Viewing will take place at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from until 6.20pm on Friday evening. Removal to St. Conal's Church, Glenties to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Frances McLaughlin, Letterkenny/Dublin



The death has taken place of Frances McLaughlin, 1 Harvey New Line Road, Letterkenny / Rathmines, Dublin.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey from 7pm today, Thursday.

Funeral leaving their home on Saturday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Charles McGlynn, Cloghan



The death has taken place of Charles McGlynn, Cloghanbeg, Cloghanl. Reposing at his home with Rosary each night at 9 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time each night from 11 p.m till 10 a.m and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

WP Curran, Letterkenny/Dublin

WP Curran, Letterkenny/Dublin

The death has occurred in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, of W.P. (Liam) Curran late of

Glenageary, Dublin and Letterkenny.

.Removal Friday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Saturday, after 10am Mass, to Shanganagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Harry Blake, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Harry Blake late of 50 Upper Main St., Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late home from 12 noon on Friday 13th January. Funeral on Sunday 15th January at St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stony Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Orr, Newtoncunningham



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maisie Orr, late of Rylands, Newtowncunningham. Her remains are reposing at her residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday January 14th, at 2pm for service in Ray Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.