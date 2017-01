Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, January 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Frances McLaughlin, Letterkenny/Dublin

The death has taken place of Frances McLaughlin, 1 Harvey New Line Road, Letterkenny / Rathmines, Dublin.

Formerly The Castle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana and Rathmines, Dublin. Former Librarian at RTÉ. Beloved daughter of the late John and Kathleen and much loved sister of Veronica,(Ballybofey), John (Cavan) and Liam (Monaghan). Deeply regretted by her sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey from 7pm today, Thursday.

Funeral leaving their home on Saturday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Charles McGlynn, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Charles McGlynn, Cloghanbeg, Cloghanl. Reposing at his home with Rosary each night at 9 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time each night from 11 p.m till 10 a.m and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.



Teresa McGonigle, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Teresa McGonigle, Churchtown, Carndonagh, Donegal. Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday, January 13th, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen McCauley (née Bonner), Castlefin

The death has taken place of Kathleen McCauley (née Bonner) Maghereagh, Castlefin, Donegal and formerly of Tiernisk, Castlefin.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11am.



James Friel, Gortnalaragh, Termon

The death has taken place of James Friel, Gortnalaragh, Termon.

Resposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.



Philomena McGowan (née Hunter), Claremorris and Malin Head

The death has taken place, suddenly at her home on Friday, of Philomena McGowan (née Hunter), a native of Malin Head who also resided in Bundoran and Mullies before moving to Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Remains reposing at Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Claremorris from 6pm on Wednesday. Removal at 8pm on Wednesday to St. Colman's Church, Claremorris.

House private, please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran, arriving at approximately 2pm.



John Gallagher, Letterbarra/Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Gallagher, Drimarone, Letterbarra and formerly of Crocknagapple, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his home. One-way system in operation, parking at the Church, please. House private on Thursday.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.



Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Tipperary/Bundoran

The death has taken place in Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, of Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Farney Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary/Bundoran.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

She was predeceased by her husband, Billy, and is survived by her daughter Mary (Munday, Bundoran); sister Joan (O’Neill); brother, Patsy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, fellow residents and neighbours.

