Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, January 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town

- Pearl Magee, Strabane, Ballindrait

- Margaret McNamara, Glasgow/Ballybofey

- Mary McElchar (née O' Brien), Ballylast, Lifford

- Peg Doherty, Bunbeg

- Philomena McGowan (née Hunter), Claremorris and Malin Head

- John Gallagher, Drimarone and Ardara

- Teresa Flood, Carndonagh

- Roderick Fraiser, Castlefin

- Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Thurles, Tipperary



Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino, Dublin and Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand from 5pm Tuesday. Removal to Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday, arriving at 3pm for a celebration of his life.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital.



Pearl Magee, Strabane and Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Silverdale Care Home of Pearl Magee (née McGavigan) late of

16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane, Tyrone and formerly Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 1.25pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Churchyard.



Margaret McNamara, Glasgow and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Margaret McNamara (née Kelly), Glasgow, and formerly Meencrumlin, Ballybofey.

Remains will be reposing at her home from 5pm today.

Funeral mass at 9.30am on Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow, followed by burial at Dalbeth cemetery, 1881 London Road, Glasgow G42.



Mary McElchar (née O'Brien), Ballylast, Lifford

The death has taken place, peacefully at her home on Monday, of Mary McElchar (née O'Brien), Ballylast, Lifford.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal from there at 1.20pm on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Castlefin for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or any family member.



Peg Doherty, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peg Doherty, late of Harbour Road, Bunbeg.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.



Philomena McGowan (née Hunter), Claremorris and Malin Head

The death has taken place, suddenly at her home on Friday, of Philomena McGowan (née Hunter), a native of Malin Head who also resided in Bundoran and Mullies before moving to Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Remains reposing at Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Claremorris from 6pm on Wednesday. Removal at 8pm on Wednesday to St. Colman's Church, Claremorris.

House private, please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran, arriving at approximately 2pm.



John Gallagher, Drimarone, Letterbarra and formerly of Crocknagapple, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Gallagher, Drimarone, Letterbarra and formerly of Crocknagapple, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his home. One-way system in operation, parking at the Church, please. House private on Thursday.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.



Teresa Flood, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Teresa Flood, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal at 10.30am tomorrow, Wednesday, for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by interment in the in the adjoining cemetery.



Roderick Fraiser, 3 Main Street, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Roderick Fraiser, 3 Main Street, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his home. House private from 11pm.

Removal at 10.30am tomorrow, Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Joseph’s Home Stranorlar Patient's Comfort Fund.



Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Farney Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

The death has taken place in Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, of Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Farney Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary/Bundoran.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

She was predeceased by her husband, Billy, and is survived by her daughter Mary (Munday, Bundoran); sister Joan (O’Neill); brother, Patsy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, fellow residents and neighbours.

