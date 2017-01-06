Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Mcart, Manorcunningham / Kerrykeel



- Rose Molloy, Glenties



- Mary Patton, Manorcunningham



- Gary McHugh



- Josie White



- Margaret McLaughlin

- Annie McCallion, Carndonagh



John Mcart, Manorcunningham / Kerrykeel



The death has taken place of John Mcart, Manorcunningham / Kerrykeel.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Friday, 6th Jan, at 4pm to the residence of his sister Mary Mc Art, 16 Beltany Park, Raphoe. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill on Sunday, 8th Jan, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose Molloy, Lower Mully, Glenties



The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hopsital of Rose Molloy, Lower Mully, Glenties.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Saturday from 2pm to 3.15pm. Removal to Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties to arrive at 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 8th January, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Patton, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place of Mary Patton, Dunduff Fort, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her late residence. House strictly private please.

Removal tomorrow, Saturday at 5.40pm to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Margaret McLaughlin (née Mc Guire), Killygordon



The death has taken place of Margaret (Maggie) McLaughlin (née Mc Guire), Ballyarl, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Reposing at her late home from 11am today, Friday. Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Josie White, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place occurred of Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Donegal.

Reposing at his late home on Friday from 11am.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Gary McHugh, Surrey and Glenties



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gary McHugh, 94 Wickham Avenue, Cheam, Surrey and Narin Road, Glenties.

Reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family home is private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Ward, Letterkenny University.

Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh



The death has taken place, at Nazareth House in Fahan, of Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Lower Town, Malin. House private 11pm to 10am.

Reposing at her home in Carndonagh.

Removal there at 10.30am on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.