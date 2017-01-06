Deaths in Donegal - Friday, January 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Margaret McLaughlin (née Mc Guire), Killygordon

The death has taken place of Margaret (Maggie) McLaughlin (née Mc Guire)

Ballyarl, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Reposing at her late home from 11am today, Friday. Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.



Josie White, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place occurred of Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Donegal.

Reposing at his late home on Friday from 11am.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.



Gary McHugh, Surrey and Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gary McHugh, 94 Wickham Avenue, Cheam, Surrey and Narin Road, Glenties.

Reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family home is private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Ward, Letterkenny University.

Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Kay Boyle, Portnoo. Family time, please, from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.



Ann Connolly, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, of Ann Connolly, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Private removal from Aras Mhic Shuibhne this evening at 7pm to

Funeral Mass on Friday at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Linton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Annie Linton, late of Callan, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal at 10.30am on Thursday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place, at Nazareth House in Fahan, of Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Lower Town, Malin. House private 11pm to 10am.

Reposing at her home in Carndonagh.

Removal there at 10.30am on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



