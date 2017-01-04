Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 4th, 2017



Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo.

Her remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield this evening, Wednesday, at 7.30pm to her daughter Kay Boyle's residence, Portnoo.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30a.m to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11 a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time, please, from 11 p.m to 10a.m.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Hugh Agustin McNerin, Inver

The death has taken place of of Hugh Agustin McNerin, Keelogs, Inver.

Removal from his late residence on Thursday morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan, Donegal.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Wednesday at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.



Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry today, Wednesday at 7pm.



James McAteer, Fanad, Carlow, Dublin

The death has occurred at Borris Lodge Nursing Home in County Carlow of James McAteer late of Fanad, Carlow, Ballyconnell, Cavan and Chapelizod, Dublin.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm today, Wednesday with removal to St. Forchern's Church. Rathanna for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Linton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Annie Linton, late of Callan, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm till 10am.

