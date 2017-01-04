Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, January 4th, 2017

Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan, Donegal.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Wednesday at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.



Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry today, Wednesday at 7pm.



James McAteer, Fanad, Carlow, Dublin

The death has occurred at Borris Lodge Nursing Home in County Carlow of James McAteer late of Fanad, Carlow, Ballyconnell, Cavan and Chapelizod, Dublin.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm today, Wednesday with removal to St. Forchern's Church. Rathanna for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Pat Gallagher, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Mary Pat Gallagher, late of Main Street, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mevagh Day Centre or Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



James Coll, Fanad

The death has occurred of James Coll, late of Ballinacrick, Fanad.

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick until today, Wednesday.

Removal from there at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dominik Rycyk, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Dominik Rycyk, late of 6 Willow Grove, Buncrana.

Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm today, Wednesday. The funeral service time has yet to be confirmed.



Seamus McGinley, Creeslough/Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Seamus McGinley, late of 12 St. Michael’s Terrace, Creeslough and formerly 45 Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.



Annie Linton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Annie Linton, late of Callan, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday January 5th at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm till 10am.



Norman Devenney, Newtoncunningham

The death has occurred of Norman Devenney, late of Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.