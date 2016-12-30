Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 30th, 2016

Joan McGee, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joan McGee, 15, The Green, Ballymacool, Letterkenny, formerly McCallion, of Derry.

Reposing at her home from 4pm this evening. Funeral from there on Sunday, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Pascal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.



Jimmy Leahy, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Jimmy Leahy, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Sunday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice.



Patrick Grant, Ludden, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick Grant, Ludden, Buncrana.

Reposing at Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana today. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, at 7pm.



Patrick (Rosie) Duffy, Braade, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place of Patrick (Rosie) Duffy, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House strictly private please.



Eileen McCormick, Milford



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hopsice of Eileen McCormick, Urbalshinney, Milford Reposing at the home of Charlie Toye, Urbalshinney, Milford, from 9pm on Thursday.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Saturday for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Sean Murphy, Killybegs and Drogheda

The death has taken place of Sean Murphy, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs, Donegal and Drogheda, Co Louth.

Remains reposing at his residence from today Friday until Saturday.

Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Removal afterwards for burial in St. Peter's cemetery, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Maureen Kelly, Convoy

The death has taken place of Maureen Kelly, Magheracorran, Convoy, Donegal.

Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home. Removal from there at 11am today Friday, to her late residence to repose there until removal on Saturday morning. Removal from there at 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to, Finn View Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o Jonathan Kelly or Martin McGowan Funeral Director, Stranorlar / Ballybofey.



Denis McCormack, Carrickrory, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Denis McCormack, Carrickrory, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at his sister, Mairead's house, Carrickrory.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Pettigo for 12 pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private please.



Brid Gallagher, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Brid Gallagher, Ballyare, Ramelton.

Reposing at her home.Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to St. Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 11am with cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 4pm.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.



Patrick Ward, Roughra, Killybegs

The sudden death has taken place of Patrick Ward, Roughra, Killybegs.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Phyllis Melly Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Removal from there Friday at 6.30pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.15p.m .

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11. a.m with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Coast Guard and Donegal Mountain Rescue c/o any family member.



John Houton, Portaleen, Malin

The death has taken place of of John Houton, Portaleen, Malin.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 10am.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.