Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 29th



Denis McCormack, Carrickrory, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Denis McCormack, Carrickrory, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at his sister, Mairead's house, Carrickrory.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Pettigo for 12 pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private please.



Brid Gallagher, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Brid Gallagher, Ballyare, Ramelton.

Reposing at her home from 7pm this evening, Thursday.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to St. Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 11am with cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 4pm.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.



Patrick Ward, Roughra, Killybegs

The sudden death has taken place of Patrick Ward, Roughra, Killybegs.

His remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara this evening, Thursday, at 6p.m travelling to the residence of his sister Phyllis Melly Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Removal from there tomorrow evening at 6.30pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.15p.m .

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11. a.m with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Coast Guard and Donegal Mountain Rescue c/o any family member.



John Houton, Portaleen, Malin

The death has taken place of of John Houton, Portaleen, Malin.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 10am.



Michael Rodgers, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Rodgers, Ballinalacky, Crossroads, Raphoe.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.



Rita Breslin, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Rita Breslin, Devlinreagh, Carrigart, Donegal

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Bartley Doohan, Curransport, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Bartley Doohan of Curransport, Gweedore.

Reposing at his brother Manus Doohan's residence in Curransport.

Rosary both nights at 9.00pm. Funeral from there on Friday for 1.00pm Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

House private after rosary till 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.



Josie (Dominick Pat) O'Donnell, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie (Dominick Pat) O'Donnell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

At Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with burial afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Acres Chapel Restoration Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors or any family member.