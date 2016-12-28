Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, December 28th, 2016

Michael Rodgers, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Rodgers, Ballinalacky, Crossroads, Raphoe.

Reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Cornory Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.



Rita Breslin, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Rita Breslin, Devlinreagh, Carrigart, Donegal

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top today, Wednesday, December 28th, at 1pm to her late residence. Removal on Friday, December 30th, to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Bartley Doohan, Curransport, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Bartley Doohan of Curransport, Gweedore.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of today, Wednesday, at 5.00pm going to his brother Manus Doohan's residence in Curransport.

Rosary both nights at 9.00pm. Funeral from there on Friday for 1.00pm Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

House private after rosary till 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.



Jimmy Ryan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jimmy Ryan, Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Family home tonight from 10pm with removal on Thursday morning at 10am to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.



Mary McLaughlin (née Cassidy) St Johnston and Belfast

The death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin (née Cassidy) St Johnston and Belfast.

Removal from her late residence, 47 Breda Park, Belfast tomorrow, Thursday, at 9.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Baithan's Chapel, St. Johnston.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David Blaney, The Ross, Rosnakill, Fanad

The death has taken place of David Blaney, The Ross, Rosnakill, Fanad.

Reposing at the home of his cousin, Billy Blaney, The Cairn, Ramelton, from 6pm today, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 1pm to the Church of Christ the Redeemer, Rosnakill for Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Packie) Kearney, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Kearney 24 St. Egney's Terrace, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Josie (Dominick Pat) O'Donnell, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie (Dominick Pat) O'Donnell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

At Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday, 28th December. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with burial afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Acres Chapel Restoration Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors or any family member.

Pat McGirr, Lifford

The death has taken place of Pat McGirr, Drumbuoy Cottage, Drumbuoy, Lifford.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 11.25a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.





John McBride, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John McBride, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, please, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.