Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday, December 28th, 2016



McLaughlin (née Cassidy) St Johnston and Belfast

The death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin (née Cassidy) St Johnston and Belfast.

Removal from her late residence, 47 Breda Park, Belfast tomorrow, Thursday, at 9.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Baithan's Chapel, St. Johnston.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David Blaney, The Ross, Rosnakill, Fanad

The death has taken place of David Blaney, The Ross, Rosnakill, Fanad.

Reposing at the home of his cousin, Billy Blaney, The Cairn, Ramelton, from 6pm today, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 1pm to the Church of Christ the Redeemer, Rosnakill for Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Packie) Kearney, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Kearney 24 St. Egney's Terrace, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Josie (Dominick Pat) O'Donnell, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie (Dominick Pat) O'Donnell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

At Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday, 28th December. Funeral Mass on Friday, 30th December, at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with burial afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Acres Chapel Restoration Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors or any family member.

Pat McGirr, Lifford

The death has taken place of Pat McGirr, Drumbuoy Cottage, Drumbuoy, Lifford.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 11.25a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.



John McBride, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John McBride, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, please, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ray Jarrett, Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death occurred on December 25th 2016 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ray Jarrett Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait and formerly of Redditch, England. Reposing at Gerry and Kathleen Kavanagh`s home, Calhame, Tober, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving the Kavanagh home on Wednesday, (December 28th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Maisie Cannon, Crove, Carrick

The death has taken place of Maisie Cannon, Crove, Carrick. Reposing at her residence. Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private from 11pm until 10am, please.

Paddy Friel, Termon

The death has occurred of Paddy Friel, Paddy The Cope, Termon. Reposing at his home. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Termon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am, please.