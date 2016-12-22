Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 22nd

Esther Power, Bundoran



The death has taken place of Esther Power (née McCaffrey), 7 Alingham Court, Bundoran.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass at 11am. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Gracie Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh



The death has taken place at Aras, Gweedore of Gracie Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh.

Reposing in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home from 5pm today, Thursday. Rosary at 9pm and removal from the funeral home on Friday at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh via Mullaghduff for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Betty McLaughlin, Mullinboys, Mountcharles



The death has taken place of of Betty McLaughlin, Mullinboys, Mountcharles

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles. Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Thursday to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eamonn Gallagher, Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles



The death has taken place of Eamonn Gallagher, Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles.

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles with rosary from 5pm with rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Friday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.





