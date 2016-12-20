Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, December 20th

Thomas Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at t. Joseph's Hospital,Stranorlar of Thomas Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Reposing at the family home from 6pm today Tuesday. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 1.30 pm to Stranorlar Parish Church for 2pm service,interment afterwards in the adjoining

churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired please,to St.Joseph's patients comfort fund, c/o any family member. Family time from 11 pm to 10 am.



Caroline McDermott, London and formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place in London of Caroline McDermott, London and formerly of Gleneely.

Removal to Belfast City Airport tomorrow, Tuesday, arriving at approximately 12 noon to arrive at Muff at approximately 2pm. Travelling via Carndonagh to Gleneely to arrive at the family home, Terrahork at approximately 3pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mairead Doogan, Ballymacfadden, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mairead Doogan, Ballymacfadden, Kilcar.

Removal from the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs today at 6.30pm to arrive at her residence at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Mary Ann Coll, Magheroarty

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Mary Ann Coll of Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Inisboffin Island.

Removal from Donegal Hospice today at 4.00 pm going to her late residence in Magheroarty. Rosary both nights at 10.00 pm. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Jane Conlon, Milford and Belfast

The death has occurred of Jane Conlon, 7 Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Village, Milford, Donegal / Belfast, Antrim.

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 21st, at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.



Gerard Slowey, Ardara



The death has taken place of Gerard Slowey, Ardara. Reposing at his home from 8pm, Monday evening, this evening. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West c/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.



Deirdre Mc Groarty, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Deirdre Mc Groarty, Donegal Town peacefully in Aras Mac Siabhine Mullanasole. Remains reposing at the home of her son Jack in Doonan until 10pm tonight, Tuesday.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town on Wedenesday at 11am with burial in Clar Cemetery immediately afterwards.House private on Wednesday morning please.Family flowers only, any donations in lieu to Donegal Hospital patient comfort fund.

