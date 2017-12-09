A Christmas treat in Ballyshannon as Camelot, the panto begins on Sunday

The Democrat got a sneak peek at the Abbey Arts Centre's production of Camelot which starts a seven show run tomorrow, Sunday in the Abbey Centre, from 5pm.

Final dress rehearsal this afternoon saw the cast of more than 100 and the crew behind the stage put through their paces and the signs are good, with wonderful costumes, great acting and singing and lots and lots of funny lines. It's a wonderful show and it's booking fast. Abbey Arts Productions presents Camelot, the Panto from tomorrow, December 10th to 16th in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon. This is the fifth year of the Abbey Arts Pantomimes with each year getting bigger, funnier with even more special effects.

It’s the day when Princess Guinevere(Dearbhaile McNeill) is due to arrive in Camelot to marry Prince Arthur (Jon Dunt), but the scheming Morgan leFay (Tracey Fitzpatrick) has other ideas and forges a magic document that seems to promise the princess to Valerin the Vicious (Kevin Lilly) ably supported by his mum (Emer McShea). It’s up to Sir Laughalot (Michael McLoone), King Arthur (Frankie O’Donnell), Merlin (Eunan Doyle) to rescue her. With invisible knights, ghosts, magic, talking snakes, magic potions and haunted bedrooms, this promises to be one of the funniest shows yet not to be missed! More fun and games just like last year – but better!

Our dame ‘Connie Clatterbottom’ is played by newcomer to our panto, Keith Robinson, while his sidekick ‘Teddy’ is played by Andrea Whelan. Niall Kerr plays the young Merlin and the child Merlin is Nick Fitzpatrick. Laura Gillespie takes on the role of Nell, Princess Guinevere’s trusted maid. Marlon, the bad knight is played by another newcomer, Callum Gallagher. Other regulars on stage again this year include Sean McLoone, Val Murray, Brian McCarthy and Geraldine Foy. The show features a large adult and teen chorus and over 100 children which are spread over three groups.

The production team guiding all the mayhem includes Ailis McIntyre (Director), Mary Daly (Producer), Farrah Bogle (Musical Director); Suzanne Byrne (Choreogapher), Costumes by Paul Dunleavy and looking after the artist set direction is Angeline McIntyre. The band keeping everyone on the right note includes Seamus Gallagher, Paul Travers, Mark Langan and Farrah Bogle.

With lots of laughs and some great sing-a-long songs, panto is the perfect antidote to get you in the mood for the festive season. It has something for all ages and tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out you can book your ticket at the Abbey Arts Centre 071/9851375.