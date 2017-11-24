Lions launch Christmas Food Appeal

Members of Ireland’s 114 Lions Clubs will be out in force this coming weekend (December 1-3) as they launch the 2017 Lions Clubs Food Appeal in Dunnes Stores all over the country.

This year Dunnes Stores are facilitating the collection of food which will be assembled into Christmas hampers for people in need

The Christmas Food Appeal is the longest-running Lions project in Ireland and the Clubs are hopeful that the always-generous public will enable them to achieve a record collection of food items in this Centenary Year of Lions Clubs International.

Lions Clubs Food Appeal Coordinator Joe Smith (pictured with a young helper), says that every year food valued at more than €1m is collected, assembled into hampers and distributed to families in time for Christmas.

‘Despite a recovery in the economy, the need is greater than ever and the 1,000 Lions who will be at Dunnes Stores next weekend are confident of a generous response’, he said.