Help make Christmas better for those in need

SuperValu, is calling on the nation to do something ‘Super’ this Christmas to spark the festive spirit in local communities across the country.

With the festive season getting underway, SuperValu is launching their annual nationwide Christmas Charity Food Appeal in all seven of their Donegal stores.

The ‘Super’ initiative is held in association with St Vincent De Paul, The Simon Community and The Lions Club. In a true celebration of this special time of year, SuperValu stores confirmed that they have donated more than €643,000 to local causes in their own communities. This is more than double the incredible €300,000 raised by the network of retailers in last year’s charity fundraising drive.

The Christmas Charity Appeal will roll out across 217 SuperValu stores nationwide, whereby shoppers will be invited to donate any non-perishable food product, like pasta, rice, cereals etc. from their shop, to help with those who are less fortunate this Christmas. SuperValu is making it easy for shoppers to donate to those deserving families, so they can put food on the table this Christmas – just look out for the branded trollies at the entrance to the store until Wednesday, December 20.