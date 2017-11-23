The Cadbury Christmas Parade is coming to Donegal Town!

Building on the success and excitement that Cadbury has brought in the run up to Christmas for the past two years, Cadvent returns this December with plenty of fun new festivities to spread chocolatey Christmas cheer around the country.

The Cadbury Christmas Parades will be the highlight of this year’s Cadvent celebrations, travelling around the country and making three appearances throughout the month of December - including a very special appearance in Donegal Town on Sunday 17th December.

The parades will tell the story of a young child’s dream that takes him on a magical journey to meet the Master of Joy. The story will be brought to life with a wonderful array of wacky floats, novel characters and creative entertainment that brings to life the magic of Christmas through a child’s eyes!

Cadbury wants everyone to do their bit to spread the festive spirit this year. Every person that tweets using #Cadvent during the month of December will help to push the dial on the giant Cadbury Joy-o-Meter, revealing a new prize to be given away each day in the countdown to Christmas.

Always wanted to visit Lapland at Christmas? This year, Cadbury can get you there (almost)! The Cadbury Cadventure Experience will be popping up at locations across the country to give people the chance to take a ride on Santa’s sleigh through snowy Lapland to help him deliver presents on Christmas Eve. Take your turn on the sleigh and receive a video of the special experience to take home and keep as a once in a lifetime Christmas memory!

Cadbury Cadvent ambassador and former Westlife sensation Kian Egan said “I am delighted to be on board with Cadvent this year. Cadbury have loads of great family activities planned for the month of December which will help to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”