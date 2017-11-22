The Annual Abbey Singers Christmas Concert in the Abbey Hotel Donegal Town

We are delighted to announce that this year the Donegal Abbey Singers annual Christmas Concert takes place on Thursday December 7th at 8pm in the Abbey Hotel. Admission is €10 and tickets are available from any choir member or you can pay at the door.

The charity benefitting from the raffle this year will be the Bluestack Foundation, a charity established with the aim of assisting people with special needs,, their families and carers to take a full and active role in society. With our Raffle on the night we will have a selection of delightful hampers for you to win in support of this great cause.

The choir like to spread our own bit of Christmas magic with seasonal favourites and carols along with a variety of other well-known choral numbers.

This year we are delighted, once again, to be joined by members of the talented Tir Chonaill Youth Choir. In addition members of the Abbey Vocational School will give a short performance from their recent successful production "Abbey Mia"

Concert Date:

Thursday December 7th at 8pm in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal. Looking forward to seeing all our friends old and new there.