Industry Excellence award for Donegal’s Anderson Auctioneers

A Donegal town based auctioneering firm has won a prestigious excellence award at the KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards.

The Regional Excellence Award went to Anderson Auctioneers, Donegal town.

Over 120 shortlisted nominations were judged across 11 categories where the standard of entries was considered extremely high by the judging panel. Chaired by Professor Brian Norton, President of DIT, the judges comprised of leaders from related property professional bodies, including: Kathryn Megan, CEO of RIAI; Pat Davitt, CEO of IPAV and Tom Parlon, Director General of The CIF.

800 of Ireland’s property industry stakeholders; commercial & residential agencies, developers, architects, designers, investment managers and contractors convened at the Convention Centre Dublin for the announcement of the winners of the highly contested KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards.

The 2017 Overall Winner Award went to Grafton Architects, founded by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara. Grafton Architects also received The 2017 Outstanding Contribution To The Property Industry Award.