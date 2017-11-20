Donegal woman Deirdre McGlone shortlisted for major business award to be announced tonight

Donegal businesswoman Deirdre McGlone has been shortlisted for Businesswoman of the Year in the Entrepreneurship Category and for the overall award of Business Woman of the Year, which will be announced tonight.

Deirdre, of Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, is well known for her work in the hospitality sector and as an ambassador for Donegal, constantly promoting the county at every opportunity.

She is listed alongside some of the top businesswoman in the the country tonight in what is regarded as a very prestigious award. The awards are hosted by Image Magazine.

The 2015 Donegal Person of the Year, Deirdre and the team at Harvey’s Point are no strangers to winning awards, the hotel having picked up a plethora of awards over the years.

The 11 nominees in the Entrepreneurship category are: Ellen Kavanagh Jones, CEO and Co-founder,Waxperts; Linda Green-Kiely, Co-founder and Director, Voxpro; Mary Grant, Founder and Director, Flowers Made Easy; Deirdre McGlone, Managing Director,Harvey's Point Hotel; Niamh Sherwin and Aoife Lawler, Founders and Directors,The Irish Fairy Door Company; Ann Rudden, Owner and Founder, Aine Hand Made Chocolate; Milena Jaksic Byrne, Managing Director, Platinum Pilates; Niamh Sterling, Director, Interact and Interact UAE; Gillian Moore, Managing Director, Fuschia Make-up; Sonia Deasy, Co-founder and CEO, Pestle & Mortar; Chupi Sweetman, Creative Director, Chupi.