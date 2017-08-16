News
Receiver due to be appointed at top Donegal golf club
Narin and Portnoo members to hold emergency general meeting
Members at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club are due to meet at an emergency general meeting next Friday.
Members at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club are due to meet at an emergency general meeting next Friday, August 25th, where it is expected they will vote on the terms of a takeover by Donegal-born New York businessman Liam McDevitt.
The Ballyshannon native has acquired €1.71m of debt the club owed to Ulster Bank. Last year the debt was passed on to Cerberus, a US private equity firm
The club’s debt came from the building of a new clubhouse and new holes in 2007. In that time membership has dropped from over 700 to about 350.
“Some members are objecting, which is fair enough. They have historic links and don't want to see it falling into private hands. There is hostility - most members are people who have links to the club but they have the best interest of the club in mind.
“Most members are for it as there is €1.7m debt and this man is paying it off and letting us play golf,” a club source said. “It seems to be a winner for members.”
“But a big concern for the local area is that the club could close and a facility is lost to local members and the local area,” the source said.
An offer to members was made on July 7th which would see the €1.7m debt written off and a 100-year license granted at a cost of €1 a year. Terms of the offer include: maintenance of current membership categories, fees and levies for a period of one year; making the course available to members seven days per week unless maintenance is required; the development of the course and implementation of new programs to attract new members and expand youth golf; and the completion of alterations to the course to include the addition of two extra holes, tees and bunkers.
"A company that I own called Knather Acquisitions acquired the debt owed by Narin and Portnoo Golf Club. Since then I have made an offer to the club guaranteeing its future for the next 100 years at a cost of €1 a year with all debts forgiven. My intentions for the club are sincere and if given the opportunity I would have enhanced the members playing experience while maintaining privileges similar to what they now have.
“Unfortunately, no progress has been made as it relates to negotiations with the club’s management and the members have not been given the opportunity to vote on any of the terms that I have presented. I have been a member of the club on and off for nearly 50 years and it is with regret that I must appoint a receiver to take control of the assets associated with the loans that I have purchased to protect my investment.”
