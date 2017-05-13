Jim McGuinness to offer members of the Donegal Dublin Business Network insights on the secrets of high performance.

In the wake of a highly successful first breakfast networking seminar recently, the Donegal Dublin Business Network (DDBN) has announced former Donegal GAA manager Jim McGuinness as special guest speaker at their next event this Monday evening, May 15th.

The All-Ireland-winner, who is now on the staff at Celtic Football Club in Glasgow, will give a talk on the theme of high performance and discuss the lessons from sport that can help optimise business outcomes.

The seminar, which is sponsored by Arthur Cox Solicitors and Magee 1866 Home & Clothing, is being held at the offices of Arthur Cox on 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin from 7-9pm.

The DDBN, which was launched in February, aims to foster mutually beneficial relationships between Dublin-based members of the business community who are from Donegal or who have strong links to the county. It also seeks to provide members with access to a range of speakers who can offer useful insights and analysis on subjects of commercial interest and personal self-development.

Unlike previous meetings, this event will be open to signed-up DDBN members only. Those who wish to attend are required to have their membership in place by Friday 12 May 2017. The network is open to those from Donegal or with a strong connection to Donegal. Members must have a place of business, or be employed in business (i.e. have an office and be active), in the Greater Dublin Area. These criteria are strictly enforced.

Those who wish to attend Jim McGuinness’ talk on 15th May next should email donegaldublinbusinessnetwork@gmail.com to receive a membership application form and details of how to pay the associated €30 fee for the remainder of 2017.