Shallow Interiors - a one stop shop for all your needs

A native of Pettigo, Michael Shallow has established what could be described as a one stop shop for his customer's needs whether it be for domestic or commercial properties.

The premises, located on Upper Main Street, Donegal town, opposite the local St Patrick's Church, is easy to access and it looks really well.

Speaking to the Democrat this week Michael said, “With a bit of an upturn evident in the economy I could see there was a niche in the market for one location that can meet all the customer needs when it comes to a refurbishment or a simple make over in the home.

“In the past many would have felt they had to travel to the larger urban centres and going from one shop to another to match their requirements.

“We are in a position to offer all the same products under the one roof and all you have to do is park your car once and we will look after you from there”.

Michael's attitude is that 'No job is too small' and he is more than happy to say do the blinds for the living room, a new carpet for the bedroom or the bigger commercial hotel or guesthouse projects. On top of this Michael offers great flexibility and a very personal service.

“We have a highly experienced fitter on the team, Darren Jarvis and quite simply you could go out in the morning, leave your key with us and return to a new look room in the evening.”

Michael carries a large product range and is always at hand to give his own advice which he has garnered after years of working in the industry.

He said, “I feel that people always like a second opinion - they might see something on the internet or in a magazine but really like that little bit of extra reassurance. Many people often complain about the internet but if you use it to your own advantage it can be a great brochure for your business. It's there to stay so we may as well make the most of it.”

Michael carries an extensive range of the latest curtain fabrics, Blinds, Flooring, carpets, top quality paint and even an exclusive range of bed linen.

Concluding he said, “ Why not drop in and have a chat with us - advice costs nothing and there is no obligation to purchase. We will be delighted to see you.”