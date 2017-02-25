Donegal company commended at Food Safety Assurance Awards

Stranorlar company, Get Fresh Catering, was commended for excellent food safety practices at the Food Safety Assurance Awards held in the RDS in Dublin.

The awards are operated by the Food Safety Professionals Association, the industry organisation for Ireland’s food safety professionals, which is this year celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Get Fresh Catering has won Food Safety Awards for their commitment to health and safety of the food prepared in their kitchens.

Patricia Kelly, Operations Manager, at Get Fresh Catering said they were "overwhelmed to be accepting this award. Get Fresh Catering use their expertise, commitment and great cooking ability to create a range of meals and snacks."

The 20 award-winners, including eight hospitals and four educational institutions, were recognised for their excellence across a number of criteria including structural and operational hygiene, food safety and protection, personal hygiene and staff facilities as well as food safety management systems documentation.

The Food Safety Professionals Association is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and aims to bring together the best independent food safety and hygiene professionals operating in Ireland in order to nurture and improve the standards of food safety advice and training available to the hospitality, catering, retail and industrial sectors.