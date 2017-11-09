Allingham Festival in Ballyshannon off to a lively start

Writer and journalist Susan Mc Kay delivered this year's Allingham Lecture tonight in the Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon where her lecture, 'No Woman's Land', referenced a series of border themes and explored the theme of 'crossing lines'.

Interspersing her words with excerpts from poets such as Nuala Ni Dhomhnaill and Rita Anne Higgins, the Derry woman spoke about the silencing of women and the lack of recognition for women in all walks of life, from business to politics.

In a questions and answer session after the lecture, audience contributions were varied and informative, ranging from the issue of bullying of women (and men) to feminism through the decades.

The lecture was the starting point for four days of hectic activity in Ballyshannon at the Allingham Festival.

Here are some of the highlights of the festival which runs until Sunday:

Friday – “Songs of Erne” musical programme in St Anne's Church will begin at 8:00 pm.

Saturday – A leading-edge introduction to high-tech vinyl cutting and design by The Fab Lab – a free event, but booking is essential for limited seats – 10:30 am, The Mall.

Saturday – The Allingham Concert in the Abbey Centre will begin at 8:30 pm.







Fighting Words – a public information session about the new creative writing programme for primary and secondary students – 10:30 am Friday in the Abbey Centre

John D Ruddy / Manny Man – a YouTube celebrity shares his secrets – guaranteed to interest the younger crowd – 11:00 am Friday in the Abbey Centre

“The Art of Awareness: A Creativity Workshop for Adults” – personal and artistic insights with Sunday Miscellany favourite Olive Travers – 1:30 Friday in Ballyshannon's unique Abbey Mill Restaurant.

Jo McCosker – award-winning BBC sports documentary producer – stories and film clips for filmmakers and sports fans – 1:30 Friday in the Abbey Centre

Wild Atlantic Writers – poetry and songs by Mick DeLap and local writers Win McNulty, Monica Corish, and Enda McGloin – 4:00 Friday in Dicey Reilly's, following a brewery tour at 3:45

“For the Right Reason” – Maurice Lennon's Ireland – virtuoso fiddle-playing, storytelling and photography – 5:00 Saturday in the Abbey Centre

Plus nationally-acclaimed writers, book launches, award ceremonies, open mic sessions, the finals of the Allingham Songwriting Competition and a Sunday-afternoon screening of The Jungle Book.

For more details go to the Allingham website: www.allinghamfestival. com