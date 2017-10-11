Donegal deputy welcomes news that the Bonagee road is progressed towards design stage

The Government Chief Whip, Joe McHugh, has welcomed progress on the Bonagee Link after a meeting with Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Minister Ross has informed his cabinet colleague, Deputy McHugh that the Link, the Letterkenny Inner Relief Road is being progressed towards design stage.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has provided €1M to Donegal County Council (DCC) so far this year to progress planning work on the TEN-T road network in Donegal identified in a report last year.

Minister McHugh said: “The TEN-T road network includes the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road of which the Bonagee Link Road is part. Minister Ross has now told me the Bonagee Link road is now being progressed to design stage.

“This bridge link across the Swilly is essential for the future development of Letterkenny and the county. It’s badly needed as everyone in the county knows.

“I will continue to lobby in Government the importance of this strategic project as well as links between Donegal and Dublin via the A5.

“At the moment there is a consulation process on the National Planning Framework and I once again would urge everyone – citizens, business owners, community organisations – to have their voices heard by making submissions to Government.”

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh said he is also planning to meet Minister Ross to discuss traffic issues in Letterkenny.

“This is very good news on the Bonagee Link. I have also been in touch with Minister Ross via Minister McHugh and I hope to be meeting the Minister for Transport soon along with Donegal County Council officials to discuss future traffic developments in Letterkenny,” said Cllr Kavanagh.