Meeting to be held in Gaoth Dobhair to discuss how best to protect business from crime

Cumann Tráchtála Ghaoth Dobhair will host a meeting tonight to discuss the ongoing spate of crime in the county and how best to protect your business from crime.

Senior members of the gardaí will be present at the meeting.

The President of Cumann Tráchtála Ghaoth Dobhair, Hughie MacGiolla Bhríde, said that the local Sergeant John Joe McClafferty, Crime Prevention Officer, Paul Wallace, and the Superintendent David kelly will be in attendance to address any concerns that the community may have.

Mr. MacGiolla Bhríde said that the correct manner in which to secure homes and businesses will be discussed.

The meeting takes place in Dore at 8pm this evening. Everyone is welcome to attend.