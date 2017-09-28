New addition to the team at Blue Poppy Dentistry

Blue Poppy Dentistry and Orthodontics opened its doors in 2010 and since then it has gone from strength to strength.

Dr Siobhan Murray began with a team of three: Pauline Dean, Denise Martin and hygienist, Susan O'Loughlin.

Siobhan's special interest is orthodontics.

This has been a hugely successful side to the Blue Poppy practice. In light of this success, a decision was made in 2016 to expand the practice, add another surgery and take on a new dentist and dental nurse to help with general dental workload and to allow the orthodontic side of the practice to continue to grow.

The Blue Poppy is happy to announce the addition of Dr Mairtin Arbuckle to its team. Mairtin is a recent graduate of Trinity College Dublin and is from Muff.

With the addition of new staff, The Blue Poppy is now taking on new Medical Card, PRSI and private patients. PRSI patients will be entitled to reductions in the cleans and gum treatments from October 27th.

For more information contact the Blue Poppy practice at 074 97 40404