18 new jobs have been announced for Donegal
A new seaweed processing company is to create 18 jobs in Donegal.
The company, Beo Bio Teo, is to be set up in Downings.
Údarás
The project will create 18 jobs over the next three years with
The company will be producing high-value seaweed products for the food and pharma sector.
Speaking on Arranmore today at the board meeting of Údarás
“This will create much-needed employment opportunities in this region in the north Donegal
The Minister praised the work of Údarás
“Údarás is focused on developing marine based industry across the Gaeltacht and this project is a welcome addition to the Gaeltacht,” said Minister McHugh.
“These new jobs are a massive boost for the area. The company plan a seaweed processing project, taking in wild and eventually farmed seaweed for drying and turning into high-value powder.
“The market will be in the food ingredient sector and the pharma sector. This gives a very high value per kilo of seaweed processed. It’s an exciting project for Downings with recruitment beginning over the next few months.”
