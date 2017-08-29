47 Donegal families displaced as a result of last week's flooding

Forty seven families are registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced following last week's floods. These include 21 families in Burnfoot, 14 in Buncrana and the remainder in Carndonagh, Muff, Clonmany and Malin.

In a statement, Donegal County Council says it is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the devastating floods last week.

"The Council is working closely with each family on a case by case basis with a view to determining what assistance is required beyond the initial emergency period and it is likely that some families will not be able to return to their homes for some time. Longer term temporary accommodation is being offered to a number of families and further accommodation will be made available over the coming weeks.

"The Council is continuing to co-ordinate the support being provided by the Defence Forces in a number of private housing estates and other areas affected. Assistance has been provided in Pairc an Ghrianain and Lios na Greine in Burnfoot, at Riverside and Elm Park estates in Buncrana and in housing estates and other areas in Clonmany and Carndonagh," the statement said.

Skips and dehumidifiers have also been provided to households and small businesses and to date 65 households and businesses have availed of skips and 50 dehumidifiers have been provided.

Road Update & Assessment

• R238 Three Trees – New bridge construction onging however, road open with single lane traffic and lights in operation

• R244-7 Gleneely to Carndonagh – Closed due to culvert collapse but due to re-open at 6pm this evening

• R244 Craignahorna – Masonary arch collapse and not feasible to open in the short term. Local diversions remain in place

• R240 Riverside – Concrete structure collapse and not feasible to open in the short term. Local diversions remain in place

• R238 Gortaran – Open

• R238 Cockhill – Open

"The Council's Roads Service is continuing to assess the impact of the floods on the 1,500km road network in Inishowen. 80 per cent of this survey is complete and it is expected that a ballpark cost for the repairs will be available at the end of the week.

"The damage to the road network has been extensive and to date 300 issues have been identified ranging from extensive structural damage to bridges on strategic regional roads to stretches of rural roads being washed away. The next step is to identify and cost design solutions for the issues identified and this work is underway in conjunction with the Councils Road Design team."

Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme

It is expected that details of the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme to assist small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies will be made available in the coming days.

Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council acknowledges and thanks the support the Council has received from Government, agencies and communities in responding to this major flooding incident. "The co-operation and assistance that we have received has been excellent. Government Departments and agencies have been tremendous in offering all kinds of support and assistance. I would also like to commend the generosity of spirit conveyed by the community of the Inishowen Peninsula and indeed across Donegal over the last number of days. I would also like to acknowledge our own staff and their dedication and tireless work during this very difficult time."

Chair of Inishowen Municipal District Council Cllr Jack Murray agrees saying "the resilience of the community has been outstanding and the devastation that has been experienced by so many families, businesses and individuals has been heart wrenching. The strength, kindness and determination of the people of the peninsula and the county has been to the fore over the last number of days and this has been vital in helping all those affected cope with the situation they find themselves in."

Anyone who has been affected by this flooding incident and who requires support and assistance including emergency housing, assistance with dealing with the aftermath at their properties or any other humanitarian need, is being asked to contact the Council by calling into our offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.