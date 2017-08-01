Sadness at passing of well known Donegal businessman, Joe Gallagher

The death of one of the Donegal's best known businessmen has been greeted with much sadness.

Joe Gallagher, who ran his famous self-service store on Letterkenny's Lower Main Street for almost 50 years, before retiring in 2013, passed away on Monday night at Letterkenny University Hospital. He was 89.

A former president of St Eunan's GAA Club, Joe was one of Letterkenny's most colourful characters who had a huge interest in politics.

Joe's remains will be removed from the Chapel of Eternal Light at six o'clock this evening, Tuesday, and will repose at his late residence at Lower Main Street.

He is survived by his brother, Jim and sister, Mary.

He will be laid to rest at Templedouglas Cemetery on Thursday following funeral mass at 10 o'clock on Thursday morning in St Eunan's Cathedral.