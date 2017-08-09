Donegal band Great White Lies takes top prize at Sounds Like Summer competition

Donegal-based band Great White Lies has won the top prize in the Sounds Like Summer music competition in Strabane’s Alley Theatre.

Lead by Carndonagh woman Siobán Shiels, the six-piece band was applauded for their unique approach to music as they won the close-run competition.

The competition offered musicians a chance to compete to record an EP of their own original production at Small Town America Records and have their own video produced by The Pulse Centre.

After a series of heats, five final acts were chosen to perform in a live final at the Alley Theatre on Saturday, August 5th.

Compere Ciaran Gallen and judges, Martin Gallen, Anne-Marie Devine, Brian Hassan and Saide Gomari watched performances from Great White Lies, Chloe Heatley, Ruairi McCafferty and Liam Cannon, before awarding the winners prize to the talented Great White Lies.

Runner up, Ruairi McCafferty was awarded the Rainy Boy Sleep Award.

Jacqui Doherty, Venue Manager at the Alley Theatre said: “I would like to thank all the bands, singers and songwriters who took part in the competition. I would also like to thank everyone who came along to support the musicians, the event and of course thanks to our judges, who had the difficult task of deciding the winner. We can’t wait to see the group’s video and hear their EP. I am sure we will hear lots more from all the acts that took part.”