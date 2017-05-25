Breandán de Gallaí brings acclaimed Irish dance work to Donegal

A groundbreaking theatrical experience that received stellar reviews and sell-out success at home and abroad is to grace the stage of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this weekend.

The critically acclaimed contemporary Irish dance work "Linger", by Ériu Dance Company, features the former principal Riverdance performer and Gaoth Dobhair native, Brendán de Gallaí, and Nick O'Connell.

"Linger" comes to the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair at 8.30pm, on Saturday, May 27th.

Choreographed and directed by Breandán de Gallaí, this immersive work explores identity, aging, and life through a rich tapestry of music, movement, line drawing, photography and film.

The piece has been described as visceral aesthetic, the mercurial movement of youth juxtaposed with the more considered gestures less young. Linger harnesses this contrast, making us reflect on the passage of time and who we are at various junctures of our lives.

Many dance genres are encompassed in this work.

The well-known dancer said that he wanted to explore the concept of evoking emotion through dance.

“'Linger' is biographical, and it comes from quite a sad and painful place, but it resolves into something quite hopeful.

"It was a very cathartic experience to make the piece and it's always very satisfying to perform.”

For tickets for what promises to be a world-class performance, contact the Amarclann or Anne Blair at 087 1379 701.