Three artists' visions of west Donegal

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn next month hosts a collaborative exhibition of the work of three artists whose creations are inspired by and come from the beautiful west Donegal area.

The exhibition, entitled “Landing”, features the work of Kim Sharkey, Roisin Duffy, and Emily Bazeley. Poet and writer Máire Dinny Wren of Gaoth Dobhair will open the show on June 9th, at Donegal Airport.

Kim Sharkey lives adjacent to the airport, which was recently voted the second most scenic landing in the world, and will be showing her portrayals of the wildlife and landscapes of the area. Kim works in mixed media, with some digital pieces influenced by her training in animation. A skilled artist across many disciplines, including ceramics, sculpture, painting and animation, Kim’s beautifully rendered work is full of soul.

Roisin Duffy, an artist and poet from County Monaghan, has been coming to Carrickfinn beach for well over a decade. While here, she takes advantage of the inspirational landscape and peace and quiet to create the poetry that accompanies her paintings. Roisin’s work is intrinsically linked to this beautiful peninsula and its beaches. Her work has reached an international audience and is often exhibited in and around Dublin, but this show offers an opportunity to see some of her work on the west coast that inspired it.

Emily Bazeley, also known as ‘The Faerie Tailor’, has lived in Donegal for the past 13 years. Inspired by folk tales of the past and the unspoilt, wild faerie places around the county, Emily began producing couture and dwellings for the discerning sprite almost 10 years ago. With an endless source of materials and ideas gifted only from nature, her work takes on an organic and ethereal feel. Exhibiting up and down Ireland’s west coast, as well as in Belfast and Dublin, Emily’s recognisable natural collage is unlike anything else.

Kim, Roisin and Emily have worked together creatively for a number of years, their very different styles complementing each other.

Award-winning writer and poet, Máire Dinny Wren of Gaoth Dobhair, who is to open the show, most recently won North West Words, Ealaín na Gaeltachta, Aurivo poetry competition 2017 with her poem “An Fidléir”.

The exhibition’s June 9th opening, which runs from 6 to 7.30pm, is sponsored by Kinnegar Brewing of Rathmullan.