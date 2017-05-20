Sean and The Shams bringing their unique sound back to Donegal

After spending over 20 years of playing to packed audiences across the USA, Ballyshannon man Sean Daly is back on home soil and about to embark on his first irish tour with his band, The Shams.

Sean is the frontman of the popular Irish rock band, The Shams, who were based in San Francisco.

He now is bringing the exciting and high energy act back to its roots in Ireland.

Daly is originally from Ballyshannon but is now based in Galway, but still manages to commute back the States once a month to manage a company he has there.

They started out playing a host of covers from bands like the Pogues but they now have a wealth of their own material and has gained them a loyal following in the US.

“I’m back in Ireland now with my wife Amy and our children and looking forward to playing the gigs here. Two of the band from America are coming over for them. I was hoping they all could have come over but we have a couple of Irish lads playing with us as well.

He formed The Shams in 2011 and with his fiery live performances and their popular original songs, such as "Go On Home Boys" off their EP "One and All", the band quickly garnered a loyal following throughout the States.

They have played along with Damien Dempsey, Mundy and the Wolf Tones among others well known acts and will also make an appearance at this years Rory Gallagher Festival in Sean’s home town

Sean Daly and The Shams have a short West of Ireland tour, the Auld Sod Tour, kicking off on Thursday with live performances at: Owen Roe's in Ballyshannon, Donegal on May 25th, Monroe's Live in Galway City on May 26th, The Harp Bar in Cork City on May 28th, The Chasin Bull in Bundoran, Donegal on June 2nd, The Wolfe Tone Bar in Letterkenny, Donegal on June 3rd

You can find their music, tour dates and other information on their website at www.theshamsmusic.com and on FaceBook at Sean Daly & The Shams and on Twitter @theshamsmusic.