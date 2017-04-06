National art show in Donegal gallery

An Gailearaí, Gaoth Dobhair presents one of the most significant exhibitions of Irish artists in recent years this Saturday evening, 8th April.

30 Years l Artists l Places marks 30 years since local authorities began providing for the arts locally, featuring 30 artists and 30 places. This is one of last times to be able to view this show, which has toured the country.

Each local authority arts officer selected an artwork from their region. Traolach Ó Foinnáin, Donegal County Council arts officer, chose photographer Jan Voster for Donegal’s selection.

In 2002, the council commissioned Jan Voster and poet Cathal Ó Searcaigh to produce work exploring Cathal’s local area. This work culminated in the book, “Caiseal na gCorr”.

Other artists, such as Tony O’Malley, Alice Maher, Robert Ballagh, John Kindness, Norah McGuiness, Sean McSweeney, Sean Lynch and John Shinnors, alongside emerging artists Cora Cummins, Vanessa Lopez, David Stephenson and others feature in the show, which is funded by The Arts Council.

30 Years I Artists I Places will be formally opened at An Gailearaí, Áislann, Ghaoth Dobhair on Saturday 8th April at 8pm. On Wednesday 19th April at 7pm at An Gailearaí, Cathal Ó Searcaigh will give a talk, “Duchas na hÁite: Sense of Place”, where he discusses elements of the book and his work with Jan Voster. These events are free and all are welcome.