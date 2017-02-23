Dinosaur bringing compelling live jazz tour to Donegal

One of the most exciting jazz acts in the UK is performing in Donegal this weekend.

Dinosaur, described by All About Jazz as “A new British jazz supergroup”, is appearing at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on Friday February 24th as part of a Music Network national tour.

Dinosaur, led by the “sophisticated and technically awesome" trumpet player and composer Laura Jurd, has been performing together for over six years.

The result is utterly compelling live performances and a wonderfully cohesive group sound.

A recent 5 star review of their new album ‘Together, As One ‘ in The Guardian says “Imagine the impressionistic electric-jazz moodiness and glistening keyboard textures of Miles Davis’s ‘In A Silent Way’ seamlessly wrapped around Celtic folk melodies, Django Batesian idiom-swaps, and interwoven with American, Scottish and north African drumming – and you might have a feel for this superb set from Laura Jurd, the young trumpeter who has made such an impact on UK jazz over four packed years.”

The glowing review goes on to say: “She’s joined by regular sidekicks Elliot Galvin (keys), Conor Chaplin (bass guitar) and Corrie Dick (drums) on this beautifully played and effortlessly confident collage of contemporary styles.... The album title gets this special band’s essence just right.”

The concert starts at 8pm and tickets can be booked at An Grianán Theatre on 00353 74 9120777.