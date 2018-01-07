DONEGAL GAA
Donegal Ladies GAA hold their underage presentation night
Donegal LGFA held a very successful annual underage presentation night in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday the 5th of January.
Special guests on the night were senior ladies captain Karen Guthrie & our All Star forward Niamh Hegarty.
U13 Development League Award Winners
Most Consistent Player: Codie Walsh
Player of the Year : Rebecca Mc Colgan
Players Player of the Year: Precious Aduaka
U14 Award Winners
Most Consistent Player: Orla Mc Elchar
Player of the Year: Sinead Mc Bride
Players Player of the Year: Sinead McIntyre
U15 Development League Award Winners
Most Consistent Player: Louise Doherty
Player of the Year: Katie Long
Players Player of the Year: Aisling Mc Laughlin
U16 Award Winners
Most Consistent Player: Niamh Skelly
Player of the Year: Lauren Carr
Players Player of the Year: Saoirse Bonner
U17 Award Winners
Most Consistent Player: Cliona Gibbons
Player of the Year: Briana Maher
Players Player of the Year: Anna Flanagan
Minor Ladies Award Winner
Most Consistent Player: Sashia Boyle
Player of the Year: Sinead Mc Ginty
Players Player of the Year: Casey Harvey
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on