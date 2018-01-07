Donegal Ladies GAA hold their underage presentation night

Donegal LGFA held a very successful annual underage presentation night in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday the 5th of January.



Special guests on the night were senior ladies captain Karen Guthrie & our All Star forward Niamh Hegarty.



U13 Development League Award Winners

Most Consistent Player: Codie Walsh

Player of the Year : Rebecca Mc Colgan

Players Player of the Year: Precious Aduaka



U14 Award Winners

Most Consistent Player: Orla Mc Elchar

Player of the Year: Sinead Mc Bride

Players Player of the Year: Sinead McIntyre



U15 Development League Award Winners

Most Consistent Player: Louise Doherty

Player of the Year: Katie Long

Players Player of the Year: Aisling Mc Laughlin



U16 Award Winners

Most Consistent Player: Niamh Skelly

Player of the Year: Lauren Carr

Players Player of the Year: Saoirse Bonner



U17 Award Winners

Most Consistent Player: Cliona Gibbons

Player of the Year: Briana Maher

Players Player of the Year: Anna Flanagan



Minor Ladies Award Winner

Most Consistent Player: Sashia Boyle

Player of the Year: Sinead Mc Ginty

Players Player of the Year: Casey Harvey