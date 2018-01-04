PHOTO GALLERY: Donegal Town RFC Family Fun Day Raises €4,150 and counting for charity

Donegal Town RFC hosted a very successful family fun day and charity match in aid of the Ronald McDonald House at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin. The event was organised by Hugh and Laura Morrow who have experienced first-hand the benefit of this great charity. The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation for the parents and families of children in the care of the hospital and is a vital charity for any family traveling from Donegal with sick children.

Upwards of 50 children accompanied by parents and grandparents attended the family fun disco with photo booth, kindly sponsored by Stephen McElhinney of SM Entertainment. A short ‘married vs singles’ game took place outside despite the treacherous weather conditions. Following the game food was provided and a raffle took place.

All money was raised through kind donations by match sponsors, raffle and donations on the day.

Match Sponsors

DMG Motors Donegal Town, Patrick McCaffrey & Sons, Ard na Breatha Guesthouse, H Harkin Plant Hire, Food sponsored by EWS Butchers, Disco and photo-booth sponsored by SM Entertainment.

Donations of Prizes to Raffle

Meal Voucher from Quay West Restaurant Donegal Town, Hamper from Eske Pharmacy, Meal Voucher Chandpur Restaurant Donegal Town, 20 Bags of Firewood from Hugh Morrow, 10 Blocks of Silage from Thomas og McGarrigle, Meal Voucher from the Blue Haven, Drinks Hamper from Comans Beverages, 50 euro gift Voucher donated by Sheila Stevenson Railway Lodge Donegal Town, Case of Proseco from Lidl Donegal Town, 100 Euro Hamper from Harbour Lights Nursing Home Killybegs.