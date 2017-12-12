PHOTO GALLERY: Rosses Athletic Club hold their adult awards night

The club held its adult awards night in the Waterfront in Dungloe recently and were privileged to have Danny McDaid as the special guest of honour.

Two time Olympian Danny gave the large audience some great insights to his career, his training plans, his experiences of Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976 as well as some great stories on local competitions and competitors he raced against over the years.

Chairman Aidan Gillespie gave an overview of the great season the club had on all fronts from Indoors, Track and Field, Road Race, Adventure Races and Cross country and the great strides that are being made within the club with one of the highlights being the senior men coming so close to winning the Donegal Novice Cross Country title.

There was many award winners but it was not hard to pick the Female athlete of the year who was Fodhla McFadden who had an outstanding season winning provincial, schools and all Ireland medal.

The male athlete went to master Joe Joyce who had a great Field season winning numerous All Ireland titles over the course of the season.

Michael McElroy kept the awards ceremony on track and the loudest cheer of the night was for deserving recipient of the Club Person of the Year which went to Rosaleen McGarvey.

The night rolled on with a few more stories told and we even got a marathon training plan from Danny McDaid so watch out 2018. Well done to all.

Male Athlete of the Year: Joe Joyce

Female Athlete of the Year: Fodhla McFadden

Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year: Fodhla McFadden

Track Male Athlete of the Year: Declan Ferry

Field Male Athlete of the Year: Thomas Marry

Masters Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year: Joe Joyce

Road Male Athlete of the Year: Charlie O’Donnell

Road Female Athlete of the Year: Helen McCready

Road Masters Male Athlete of the Year: Owen Coyle

Road Master Female Athlete of the Year: Kathleen rodgers

Cross Country Male Athlete of the Year: Eamon McGee

Cross Country Female Athlete of the Year: Cathy Breslin

Cross Country Masters Male Athlete of the Year: Michael Logue

Cross Country Master Female Athlete of the Year: Emer McGee

Most Improved Male - Gweedore Group: Gavin O’Donnell

Most Improved Female - Gweedore Group: Evelyn Boyle

Most Improved Male - Dungloe Group: Paul McKelvey

Most Improved Male - Dungloe Group: Patrick Trimble

Adventure Race Male Athlete of the Year: Edward Harkin

Adventure Race Female Athlete of the Year: Fiona McGinley

Marathon Performance Male 2017: Noel Diver

Marathon Performance Female 2107: Sinead Boyle

Club Person of the Year: Rosaleen McGarvey