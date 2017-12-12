DONEGAL ATHLETICS
PHOTO GALLERY: Rosses Athletic Club hold their adult awards night
The club held its adult awards night in the Waterfront in Dungloe recently and were privileged to have Danny McDaid as the special guest of honour.
Two time Olympian Danny gave the large audience some great insights to his career, his training plans, his experiences of Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976 as well as some great stories on local competitions and competitors he raced against over the years.
Chairman Aidan Gillespie gave an overview of the great season the club had on all fronts from Indoors, Track and Field, Road Race, Adventure Races and Cross country and the great strides that are being made within the club with one of the highlights being the senior men coming so close to winning the Donegal Novice Cross Country title.
There was many award winners but it was not hard to pick the Female athlete of the year who was Fodhla McFadden who had an outstanding season winning provincial, schools and all Ireland medal.
The male athlete went to master Joe Joyce who had a great Field season winning numerous All Ireland titles over the course of the season.
Michael McElroy kept the awards ceremony on track and the loudest cheer of the night was for deserving recipient of the Club Person of the Year which went to Rosaleen McGarvey.
The night rolled on with a few more stories told and we even got a marathon training plan from Danny McDaid so watch out 2018. Well done to all.
Male Athlete of the Year: Joe Joyce
Female Athlete of the Year: Fodhla McFadden
Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year: Fodhla McFadden
Track Male Athlete of the Year: Declan Ferry
Field Male Athlete of the Year: Thomas Marry
Masters Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year: Joe Joyce
Road Male Athlete of the Year: Charlie O’Donnell
Road Female Athlete of the Year: Helen McCready
Road Masters Male Athlete of the Year: Owen Coyle
Road Master Female Athlete of the Year: Kathleen rodgers
Cross Country Male Athlete of the Year: Eamon McGee
Cross Country Female Athlete of the Year: Cathy Breslin
Cross Country Masters Male Athlete of the Year: Michael Logue
Cross Country Master Female Athlete of the Year: Emer McGee
Most Improved Male - Gweedore Group: Gavin O’Donnell
Most Improved Female - Gweedore Group: Evelyn Boyle
Most Improved Male - Dungloe Group: Paul McKelvey
Most Improved Male - Dungloe Group: Patrick Trimble
Adventure Race Male Athlete of the Year: Edward Harkin
Adventure Race Female Athlete of the Year: Fiona McGinley
Marathon Performance Male 2017: Noel Diver
Marathon Performance Female 2107: Sinead Boyle
Club Person of the Year: Rosaleen McGarvey
