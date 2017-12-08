DONEGAL SPORT
PHOTO GALLERY: Rosses Athletic Club hold their annual presentation night
A great evening was had by Rosses AC in Caislean Oir Annagry to recognise the Juvenile athletes in the club.
Chairman Aidan Gillespie opening proceeding in front of the 100+ in attendance and recognised the growth in numbers that the club have had this year. This combined with a large number of new coaches has saw training and performances improve greatly resulting in many notable placings and medals at county, provincial and national level.
Guest award winner presenters was our Female of the Year Fodhla McFadden along with staff from main club sponsor ‘The Cope’.
Special recognition was noted for Juvenile Club Coach of the Year which went to Leanne Sharkey who was involved in disciplines throughout the year and a truly deserving winner.
Huge thanks to the organizing committee, all our sponsors, to all the parents and it was a great end to evening with every child getting Selection Boxes and discount vouchers for ‘The Cope’ as well as a number of spot prize sports vouchers for Michael Murphy Sports.
Overall:
Senior (12+) Male Athlete of the Year: Johnson Bangora
Senior (12+) Female Athlete of the Year: Amy Green
Junior Male Athlete of the Year: Michael O’ Donnell
Junior Female Athlete of the Year: Amber Gallagher
Juvenile Club Coach of the Year: Leanne Sharkey
Track:
Senior (12+) Track Male Athlete: Niall Gallagher
Senior (12+) Track Female Athlete: Emma Brown
Junior Track Male Athlete: Jack McElroy
Junior Track Female Athlete: Kevea Gallagher
Field:
Senior (12+) Field Male Athlete: Conor Mangan
Senior (12+) Field Female Athlete: Mia McDevitt
Junior Field Male Athlete: Aaron Boyle
Junior Field Female Athlete: Eva Logue
Indoor:
Senior (12+) Indoor Male Athlete: John Gallagher
Senior (12+) Indoor Female Athlete: Leah McGarvey
Junior Indoor Male Athlete: Brian Sharkey
Junior Indoor Female Athlete: Fynn Moulton
Cross Country:
Senior (12+) Cross Country Male Athlete: Finlay Marshall
Senior (12+) Cross Country Female Athlete: Roise McBride
Junior Cross Country Male Athlete: Tiarnan Mac Ruaidhri
Junior Cross Country Female Athlete: Saorla Friel
Sportshall:
Senior (12+) Sportshall Male Athlete: John Boyle
Senior (12+) Sportshall Female Athlete: Emma Brown
Junior Sportshall Male Athlete: Conor Houston
Junior Sportshall Female Athlete: Emma Boner
Most Dedicated Sportshall Male Athlete: Joe Sharkey
Most Dedicated Sportshall Female Athlete: Leah McGarvey
Most Improved Senior (12+) Male (T&F): Jordan Gallagher
Most Improved Senior (12+) Female T&F): Mia Baikie
Most Improved Junior Male (T&F): Pat Bonner
Most Improved Junior Female (T&Fd): Aoife McGee
Most Improved Senior (12+) Male (Cross Country): Aidan McCole
Most Improved Senior (12+) Female (C-C): Aine Bonner
Most Improved Junior Male (C-C): Fionnan Boyle
Most Improved Junior Female (C-C): Niamh Curran
