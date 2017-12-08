PHOTO GALLERY: Rosses Athletic Club hold their annual presentation night

A great evening was had by Rosses AC in Caislean Oir Annagry to recognise the Juvenile athletes in the club.

Chairman Aidan Gillespie opening proceeding in front of the 100+ in attendance and recognised the growth in numbers that the club have had this year. This combined with a large number of new coaches has saw training and performances improve greatly resulting in many notable placings and medals at county, provincial and national level.

Guest award winner presenters was our Female of the Year Fodhla McFadden along with staff from main club sponsor ‘The Cope’.

Special recognition was noted for Juvenile Club Coach of the Year which went to Leanne Sharkey who was involved in disciplines throughout the year and a truly deserving winner.

Huge thanks to the organizing committee, all our sponsors, to all the parents and it was a great end to evening with every child getting Selection Boxes and discount vouchers for ‘The Cope’ as well as a number of spot prize sports vouchers for Michael Murphy Sports.



Overall:

Senior (12+) Male Athlete of the Year: Johnson Bangora

Senior (12+) Female Athlete of the Year: Amy Green

Junior Male Athlete of the Year: Michael O’ Donnell

Junior Female Athlete of the Year: Amber Gallagher

Juvenile Club Coach of the Year: Leanne Sharkey



Track:

Senior (12+) Track Male Athlete: Niall Gallagher

Senior (12+) Track Female Athlete: Emma Brown

Junior Track Male Athlete: Jack McElroy

Junior Track Female Athlete: Kevea Gallagher



Field:

Senior (12+) Field Male Athlete: Conor Mangan

Senior (12+) Field Female Athlete: Mia McDevitt

Junior Field Male Athlete: Aaron Boyle

Junior Field Female Athlete: Eva Logue



Indoor:

Senior (12+) Indoor Male Athlete: John Gallagher

Senior (12+) Indoor Female Athlete: Leah McGarvey

Junior Indoor Male Athlete: Brian Sharkey

Junior Indoor Female Athlete: Fynn Moulton



Cross Country:

Senior (12+) Cross Country Male Athlete: Finlay Marshall

Senior (12+) Cross Country Female Athlete: Roise McBride

Junior Cross Country Male Athlete: Tiarnan Mac Ruaidhri

Junior Cross Country Female Athlete: Saorla Friel



Sportshall:

Senior (12+) Sportshall Male Athlete: John Boyle

Senior (12+) Sportshall Female Athlete: Emma Brown

Junior Sportshall Male Athlete: Conor Houston

Junior Sportshall Female Athlete: Emma Boner

Most Dedicated Sportshall Male Athlete: Joe Sharkey

Most Dedicated Sportshall Female Athlete: Leah McGarvey

Most Improved Senior (12+) Male (T&F): Jordan Gallagher

Most Improved Senior (12+) Female T&F): Mia Baikie

Most Improved Junior Male (T&F): Pat Bonner

Most Improved Junior Female (T&Fd): Aoife McGee

Most Improved Senior (12+) Male (Cross Country): Aidan McCole

Most Improved Senior (12+) Female (C-C): Aine Bonner

Most Improved Junior Male (C-C): Fionnan Boyle

Most Improved Junior Female (C-C): Niamh Curran