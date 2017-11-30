AWARDS NIGHT - GALLERY OF PICS
St. Catherine's FC presentation night
End of season awards night at Bay View Hotel
There was a superb turn-out of players, coaches, club members and family members in the Bay View Hotel last weekend for the St. Catherine's FC presentation of awards.
The event brought the curtain down on another great season at underage level and the club continues to enjoy excellent progress on that front.
Thanks to JMAC.ie photography for the lovely gallery of photographs.
