Blaze Basketball teams enjoy busy weekend of action

A number of Letterkenny Blaze sides were in action over the weekend.

The results of the home fixtures were as follows:

U14Girls Blaze 43 v Ballyshannon 29

U16Girls Blaze 21 v Ballyshannon 25

U18Boys Blaze 41 v Phoenix 101

U18Girls Blaze 42 v Phoenix 60

U16Boys (a) Blaze 55 v Donegal Town 46

U16Boys (b) Blaze 31 v Donegal Town 51

U14 Boys (Div2)

Blaze 14 v Mulroy Hoops 48

The U-14 Boys Development team were always going to be up against it on Sunday as they were playing a very strong (and tall ) team from Mulroy. The boys from Mulroy had already beaten the U14 boys A team recently so Blaze were under no illusions. Blaze played really well and the score didn't reflect how well they played. The final score was 35 - 16 to The Hoops but the chat among the large home crowd was that Blaze are getting stronger as the weeks go on and there were some lovely plays throughout the game. The confidence is building within the squad and it can't be long before they put points on the board. Watch this space!

U14 Boys v Tyrone Towers 46-23

Evan Mc Loughlin 13 points

Tommy O'Brien 9 points

Good steady team performance with hard work on defence.

U14 Boys v North Star 42-22 to Blaze

Liam Dowling 8 points

Great fast breaking attack, with Oisin McGrenra, Tommy O'Brien and Tom Keane conversions.

Rowan Smith caused problems for the opposition with swift display of skills in motion.

The Under 10 Blaze boys won their first competitive game on Sunday against North Star, Derry. The boys put all their good shooting, passing and dribbling skills that they practiced over the last few months in place throughout the game.

They demonstrated exceptional teamwork through consistent good passing. Good defence resulted in a number of steals and fast breaks which helped the overall score board. The boys had great fun and are looking forward to their next competitive game.

See our gallery of pics from some of the weekend action.