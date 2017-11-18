PIC GALLERY: Big success for North West Shotokan club at World Championships in Kilkenny

The Hub in Kilkenny was the venue where over a thousand karate athletes from 27 countries representing Europe, America, Africa and Asia all converged to compete at the 3rd IKU World Championships for Seniors, Juniors and Cadets and the World Cup for Children. Amongst these elite athletes were 19 members of North West Shotokan Karate Club competing under the umbrella of Karate Ireland as part of one of the largest ever Irish Karate teams.

For a number of the North West Competitors it was their first taste of competition at world level, but each and every one of the team had put in a huge amount of work and now was their chance to put it into practice.

Friday was the turn of the children’s individual events and the eliminations for all the team event categories. The children’s kata events were first up and this was to bring the first medals of the day with Caitlin and Zara winning Silver and Lucas, Rachel, Christian and Joshua all winning bronze. The kumite would bring more success where Lucas and Christian won silver and Caitlin and Oran won bronze.

The biggest prize of the day was reserved for Rachel Carlin who fought through the rounds winning the final with grit and determination claiming the ultimate glory of being crowned World Cup Champion. In the Kata Team Events the Senior Male Team of Eathan, Sloan and Stephen John and the Senior Female Team of Ciara, Emer and Elaine were both beaten at the semi-final stage winning bronze medals.

Saturday morning began with the final children’s team events and the day got off to a winning start when Oran along with two of his Karate Ireland teammates topped the podium winning the boys 12-13 team kumite section and claiming the World Cup crown. In the team kumite events there were bronze medals for Lucy and Rebecca in the Female Cadet Rotation, Laura, Elaine and Ciara in the Senior Female Sanbon Teams, Eathan and Sloan in both Senior Male Sanbon and Senior Male Rotation teams. On the individual front James and Eathan won bronze in their respective male kumite categories and Elaine and Laura matched this in the senior female kumite categories.

Sunday was Finals Day and Emma, Hollie, James, Stephen John, Laura, Elaine and Ciara were proud to march out in the Parade of Champions before lining up for their individual and team event finals. Emma and Hollie won silver as part of the female cadet sanbon and rotation teams who.

The rotation team event was very exciting with Emma and Hollie both fighting exceptionally well and were only beaten by a single point. Emma was also involved in the individual kumite section and this was another intense encounter with Emma’s Russian opponent just claiming victory and Emma won her third silver medal of the championships. James and Stephen John who had teamed up with Gerard and Barry McAnulty having won through several rounds to get to the final had to settle for silver on this occasion.

Elaine and Laura were also involved in the Junior Female individual kumite Finals where both won silver. Elaine also won silver in the Shotokan Kata Final, determined to end on a high Elaine, Ciara and Laura lined up for the Senior Female Rotation Kumite Final where buoyed by their success to date they swept aside the opposition to win this event and be crowned World Champions. This win meant Elaine, who had been entered in six events, medalled in each of them winning 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze medals.

The last medal of the day involved Stephen John Carlin who stepped out onto the mat to face his Italian opponent in the Senior Sanbon Kumite final and with 30 seconds to go on the clock and three nil down the result appeared inevitable but Stephen John did not give up and showed his class by fighting back to tie the match in the last second and bring it to extra time. With the first to score the stakes were high but Stephen John held his nerve scoring the winning point and claiming the victory. The final medal tally for this event was six gold, 14 silver and 26 bronze, these medals helped the Irish team to finish a fantastic second on the medal table.

The North West Competitors were Laura Browne (1G, 1S, 2B), James Burke (1S, 1B), Rebecca Burke (1B) , Rachel Carlin (1G, 1B), Stephen John Carlin (1G, 1S, 2B), Lucy Casey (1B), Oran Doherty (1G, 1B), Ciara Dullaghan (1G, 2B), Emer Dullaghan (1B), Elaine Dullaghan (1G, 2S, 3B), Emma Ellis (3S), Hollie Gallagher (2S), Lucas McColgan (1S, 1B), Christian O’Brien-Irwin (1S, 1B), Eathan O’Donnell (4B), Sloan O’Donnell (3B) Caitlin Sweeney (1S, 1B), Joshua Thompson (1B), Zara Thompson (1S). Chief Instructor, Mandy McNulty who was a national coach at this event, praised the North West students and thanked their family and friends who had travelled to support them.