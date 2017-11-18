GALLERY OF PICS
Photo spread from Saturday's Parkrun event in Letterkenny
Letterkenny Parkrun holding fundraising quiz
Letterkenny Parkrun are holding a Table Quiz in Arena 7, Letterkenny, on Thursday, November 23rd starting at 9pm.
Teams of 4 with entry fee of €20 per team. Usual selection of prizes.
Letterkenny Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9.30 am and is a free to enter event. The 5k event is staged at St. Conal's Hospital and around Letterkenny Town Park.
The latest Parkrun took place on Saturday, Nov. 18th and the first three athletes home were
1st place: Bryan McNamee
2nd place: Mark Sweeney
3rd place: Paul Toner.
Photos: Mary Conway
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on