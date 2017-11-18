Photo spread from Saturday's Parkrun event in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Parkrun are holding a Table Quiz in Arena 7, Letterkenny, on Thursday, November 23rd starting at 9pm.

Teams of 4 with entry fee of €20 per team. Usual selection of prizes.

Letterkenny Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9.30 am and is a free to enter event. The 5k event is staged at St. Conal's Hospital and around Letterkenny Town Park.

The latest Parkrun took place on Saturday, Nov. 18th and the first three athletes home were

1st place: Bryan McNamee

2nd place: Mark Sweeney

3rd place: Paul Toner.

Photos: Mary Conway